14-year-old charged after Dalkeith break in and car theft

A teenager has been charged following a break-in and theft in Dalkeith.

Two cars and a quantity of jewellery were stolen during a housebreaking in the Wester Kippielaw area on Saturday, December 3.

The first vehicle, a Kia Rio, was stopped and recovered within Gibraltar road, Dalkeith on Saturday, December 3, while the second was left abandoned following a road collision in Wilson Road, Gorebridge also on Saturday around 4:40am.

As a result of inquiries conducted by local officers, a 14-year-old male was detained and subsequently charged.

He will now be reported to the Children’s Reporter.

Police are continuing with this investigation to identify other individuals believed to be involved and anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

Sergeant Dougie Grieve said: “Tackling housebreaking remains one of our top priorities and we are committed to working alongside the public to identify offenders and bring them to justice, while at the same time providing communities with all the relevant crime prevention and home security advice they require.

“As part of this ongoing investigation we would ask that anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in Wester Kippielaw between 1.00am – 4.30am on Saturday, December 3, contacts police immediately.

“In addition, anyone who saw individuals making off from a Vauxhall Corsa car, which was abandoned in Wilson road, Gorebridge, and can help us identify the occupants should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or alternatively the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.