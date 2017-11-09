15,000 sign ‘Justice for Shaun Woodburn’ petition

A petition has been launched demanding justice for Shaun Woodburn after his killer was sentenced to four years in jail.

Shaun Woodburn was killed following a disturbance after celebrating New Year with friends and family.

A petition has been launched seeking 'justice for Shaun Woodburn'

His killer was sentenced to four years in jail after being convicted of culpable homicide.

The family and friends of Shaun have expressed their dismay at the sentence with the mother of the tragic footballer saying it was an ‘insult to her family’

The petition, which is launched under the name of Kevin Woodburn reads: “Please support this petition to appeal the sentences given today by Lady Stacey , in the case of my son Shaun Woodburn.

“Shaun was killed in a needless act of violence and if you agree that a 4 year custodial sentence with an 18 month supervisory order DOES NOT represent justice , then please support our petition to the first minister of scotland , and the justice minister for scotland, and finally the Lord Advocate.

“Help us get justiceforshaunwoodburn , and tell the authorities that this is not acceptable justice.

Thank you for your support.”

Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News she said: “No sentence was going to be long enough and I can’t bear to think that my lovely son’s life was taken and he will probably be out in two years – it’s an insult.”

You can sign the petition here: or by visiting https://www.change.org/p/scottish-justice-minister-justiceforshaunwoodburn

The petition has attracted just under 15,00 signatures in just 14 hours.