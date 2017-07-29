15-year-old arrested over West Pilton motorbike theft

Police in Edinburgh have arrested and charged a 15-year-old male from Clermiston in connection with the theft of a motorcycle and associated road traffic offences which took place in the West Pilton area.

He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday July 27 and was remanded.

Inspector Stevie Sutherland of Drylaw police station said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with this inquiry and assure them that we continue to make motorcycle crime a priority in north-west Edinburgh.

“As part of Operation Soteria and the Stronger North initiative we are tackling these issues on a daily basis.

“We are grateful to the people of North Edinburgh working with us in order to help us bring those responsible to justice.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact us at the police station or by telephoning 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”