16-year-old charged with serious assault in Midlothian

Police in Midlothian can confirm that a 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged following a serious assault in Buckie Road, Mayfield.

The incident happened around 9.25pm on Friday, August 4, when a 15-year-old boy was assaulted.

The 16-year-old was detained following a planned operation on Friday, August 18 and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, August 21.

Chief Inspector Kenny Simpson, Area Commander for Midlothian, said: “I would like to thank those members of the public who assisted us with our investigation, their information has been key.

“We are still looking to trace two male youths in connection with this incident. I would again ask anyone who witness this attack to get in touch with us as soon as possible and pass this information on to officers.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Dalkeith CID on 101, quoting incident number 4230 of August 4, or alternatively through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.