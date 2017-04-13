16-year-old girl ‘punched to ground’ in West Lothian assault

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information following an assault in the Murieston area of Livingston on Tuesday April 11.

The incident took place around 6.30pm on the footpath that runs to the rear of the houses at Wester Bankton towards Murieston East Road.

A 16-year-old female walking her dog was approached by a male who punched her to the ground and continued to strike her as she lay there. She sustained bruising and swelling to her face and head as a result of the assault.

The suspect ran off in the direction of Murieston East Road.

Officers are now appealing for information that can assist them in tracing this individual.

He is described as a white male in his late teens, about 5ft 7in tall and of stocky build. He has freckles across his cheeks and nose, dark blue eyes, ginger hair which was short at the back and sides and long and messy on top with a fringe.

He was wearing a grey Adidas hooded tracksuit with blue stripes down the arms and legs, a dark grey round neck T-shirt, and black canvas trainers with white Nike flashes and white soles.

Inspector Adam Smith of Livingston Police Station said: “We are very concerned about this unprovoked assault which has left the young victim extremely shaken and distressed.

“We are committed to finding the person responsible and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed anything, or has any information which can help with our inquiries, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.