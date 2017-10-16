Search

17-year-old charged with attack following CCTV appeal

A 17-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court
A man has been charged following a CCTV appeal in relation to an attack on a 21-year-old woman in Viewcraig Street on Wednesday August 30.

The 17-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday October 16.