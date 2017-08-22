17-year-old female assaulted in Livingston

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Livingston.

The incident took place around 5am on Sunday August 20 in the Dedridge area.

A 17-year-old female was approached by a man at a roundabout connecting Dedridge East Road with Dedridge West Road.

He has tried to engage her in conversation and began to walk with her before trying to pull her to the ground on Howden West Road.

The victim has been able to flee and the man is believed to have headed to Staunton Rise then Ravenswood Rise.

He is described as white, at least 6ft tall, of very slim build, in his early thirties, with a pale complexion and gaunt cheeks, large lips and is missing teeth.

He spoke slowly with a local accent and was wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue puffer jacket, a blue shirt and dark denim jeans.

He is believed to have been in the area of an underpass connecting Bankton Mains Park with Ravenswood Rise before the assault.

Detective Sergeant Andy McGhee of Livingston CID said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and there will be an increase in high visibility patrols in the area over the coming weekends.

“We’re conducting a number of enquiries as part of our investigation and I’d urge anyone in the local community who may have seen this man, or who recognises his description, to come forward.

“I’d also ask anyone who was driving in the area around this time and may have information which can help to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101, quoting incident number 2647 of 20 August, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.