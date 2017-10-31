17-year-old robbed in West Lothian assault

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following an assault and robbery in Uphall.

The incident happened around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday October 29 in Ecclesmachan Road, near to the junction with West Main Street.

A 17-year-old was walking in the area when a male struck him to the face and robbed of his mobile phone.

The teen sustained a minor injury following the incident.

Police are keen to trace a suspect described as white, between 25 and 30-years-old, around 5ft 10ins tall with a medium build and wearing a light-coloured jacket or tracksuit top and dark blue jeans.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Constable Tony Gilhooley from the Community Investigation Unit at Livingston said: “The victim was left very upset as a result of this attack and theft of his phone.

“Anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious on Ecclesmachan Road during the early hours of Sunday morning should contact police immediately.

“We would also urge anyone who can help us identify the suspect to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the CIU via 101 and quote incident number 1777 of the 29th October. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111