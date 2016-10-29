19-year-old suffers serious injuries after being struck by van

A young woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a van.

The 19-year-old pedestrian was hit on Howden Hall Road in Edinburgh on Saturday morning.

She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Details of her condition are not known but police have described the crash as “serious”.

A force spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh were called to Howden Hall Road around 7.50am on Saturday October 29 following a report of a serious road traffic collision.

“The collision involved a white Vauxhall van and a 19-year-old female pedestrian, who has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

The road was closed from Alnwickhall Road to Burdiehouse Road to allow collision investigations to take place.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to officers is asked to contact police on the 101 number.