20 Capital locations earmarked for housing expansion

EDINBURGH’s local development plan, which outlines where new development will take place in the Capital, has earmarked a number of greenbelt sites for future building work.

Under plans which were rubber-stamped by the Scottish Government in July, 20 key sites are pegged for expansion – with 2000 homes set for Maybury and 700 for Cammo.

But despite the raft of house building ushered in by the document, government officials still identified a five-year housing shortfall of between 4700 and 7119 homes. It’s this shortfall that Clarendon hopes to help plug with its plans for a new village at Hatton Mains.

The firm’s consultation documents insist the proposals could help the city meet its housing requirements.