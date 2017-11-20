‘20 minute delay’ on approach to Queensferry Crossing

There are delays of up to 20 minutes on the approach to the Queensferry Crossing with poor weather conditions and surface water affecting many routes across the Capital.

The M8, City Bypass and A90 are also slow going as a result of surface water from heavy rain overnight.

There is also a lane closure on Queensferry Street with a city bound lane closed as a result of cable repairs.

Roadworks are also having an impact across the city with overnight Scottish Water work running over on Bernard Street.

Temporary lights are scheduled to be cleared this morning

The Lothian service 36 has been diverted away from Hamilton Place as a result of cable repairs.