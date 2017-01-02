200 people turn out as twins’ shop closes after 36 years

OVER 200 people turned out to mark the closure of a convenience store which has been run in the Capital by twin brothers for the last 36 years.

MA’s Newsagents in Shandon was packed with wellwishers after brothers Mohammed Arshad and Mohammed Afzal, prepared to close for the final time on New Year’s Eve.

Originally from Pakistan, the 59-year-olds came to Scotland in 1970, first to Dundee and then to Edinburgh in 1980, opening their shop on Ashley Terrace shop as young men.

However with families grown up and pursuing various careers the pair decided to draw the business to a close.

City council leader Andrew Burns and Green councillor Gavin Corbett were among those who visited to pay tribute.

Cllr Corbett said: “When MA Newsagents – or ‘the Twins’ as everyone knows the shop – announced its closure, there was a lot of sadness.

“It’s been more than a shop for almost four decades, [it’s] a community hub and a place of chat and meeting up. No-one leaves the shop without a smile.

“The overwhelming turnout shows just how well-loved they are.”