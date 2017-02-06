20mph limit: Which Edinburgh roads will be unaffected

The second phase of the Capital’s new 20mph speed limit is set to be rolled out across a large swathe of the city later this month.

The new lower limit was introduced to the first parts of Edinburgh on July 31 last year.

It will soon be expanding over a number of residential and shopping streets from Leith to Morningside from February 28.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

New road signs signalling the change have started going up across the city, with a full roll-out of the scheme set to be completed by January 2018.

Read more: Driver confusion over ‘conflicting’ speed limits

The first of its kind in Scotland, drivers caught speeding will face £100 fines and three penalty points.

But not all roads will be affected, with a number of key arterial roads set to retain their 30 and 40 mph limits.

The following roads will remain at 30mph:

West Granton Road, Waterfront Avenue, West Harbour Road, Ferry Road, Craighall Road, Crewe Road South, Lindsay Road, Commercial Street, Salamander Street, Seafield Road, Portobello Road, Baileyfield Road, Milton Road West, Duddingston Park, Duddingston Park South, Newcraighall Road, Niddrie Mains Road, Willowbrae Road, Duddingston Road West, Duddingston Road, Dalkeith Road, Minto Street, Craigmillar Park, West Mains Road, Charterhall Road, Cluny Gardens, Colinton Road, Polwarth Terrace, Slateford Road, Gorgie Road, Balgreen Road, Chesser Avenue.

The following roads will remain at 40mph:

Seafield Road East, Sir Harry Lauder Road, Milton Road, West Approach Road.