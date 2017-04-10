21-year-old charged following Rosewell crash

Police have charged a 21-year-old with a number of offences following a serious collision in Rosewell.

The incident happened around 1.30pm on Saturday 8th April near to the A6094.

An Audi TT was involved in a serious collision with a Nissan X-Trail.

The driver of the X-Trail and the front-seat passengers from both vehicles sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment.

The 21-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow

Sergeant Andrew Trotter from Dalkeith Road Policing said: “This has been a serious collision, which could result in life-changing injuries.

“Police Scotland treats all road collisions as top priority and investigates all incidents to a high standard and we are eager to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

“I would urge anyone who was in this area around this time on Saturday 8th April, and has information, to get in touch with police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.