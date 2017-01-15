26,000 bus lane fines in Edinburgh in 2016

MORE than 26,000 fines were issued to drivers caught in bus lanes in the Capital last year.

Little France Drive, near Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, was the hotspot, with 8049 tickets dished out in 2016 – banking the city council £196,000.

London Road, The Shore, Calder Road (outgoing) and Kirklands Park Street were others in a list of the top five fine-heavy streets.

Drivers caught by bus lane cameras are issued with a £60 penalty, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Fines rise to £90 if unpaid after 90 days.

City transport leader Councillor Lesley Hinds said: “We recently made changes to bus lanes meaning they are peak only.

“This enables all traffic to flow smoothly outwith peak rush-hour periods by using both lanes.

“Enforcing bus lanes is essential to maintaining a smooth-flowing transport system in Edinburgh, where buses are able to bypass queuing traffic during busy periods.

“This encourages people to choose public transport as an alternative to the car.”

Earlier this month, the Evening News revealed that more than 1000 bus lane fines – worth £60,000 – remained unpaid in the Capital.