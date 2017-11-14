33-year-old man charged over ‘fire raising’ incident

Police in Edinburgh can confirm that a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a fire-raising incident at an address in Wester Drylaw Place.

The incident happened around 8pm on Thursday, October 26.

The 33-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, November 14.

Detective Inspector Bruce Coutts of Corstorphine CID said: “Fire-raising is exceptionally dangerous and can often result in serious injury or potentially death.

“Thankfully in this circumstance the fire was quickly extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no one was injured as a result of this incident.

“For information on extinguishing a fire in your home, please visit the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s website.”