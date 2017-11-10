38-year-old man named as victim of fatal A1 crash

Police in East Lothian can now confirm the identity of a man who died following a road collision on the A1.

He has been named as 38-year-old Richard John Cooper from Edinburgh.

Mr Cooper was on foot at the slip road of the southbound carriageway, near to Glasmuir, when he was involved in a collision with a Volswagen Beetle at around 6.25 p.m. on Saturday 4th November.

Emergency services responded and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about four hours while Road Policing Officer conducted their investigation.

These inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Andy Gibb from the Lothian and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Richard’s family and we continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“If you witnessed this collision or have any other relevant information then please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact the Road Policing Unit at Dalkeith via 101 and quote incident number 3396 of the 4th November.