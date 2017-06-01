5-day police operation carried out in Saughton

Police carried out a five-day campaign to tackle antisocial behaviour in the Saughton area, as part of their ongoing commitment to address anti social crimes

The Operation ran between Wednesday May 24 until Sunday May 29 with local officers working closely with partners from the City of Edinburgh Council.

In addition to deploying plain-clothes resources, police were also out on bicycles and undertaking high-visibility reassurance patrols on the streets of Saughton and Stenhouse, as well as on tram network.

Council colleagues from the South West Community Safety Team, Night Noise Team and Mobile CCTV Unit provided vital support and assistance throughout the initiative.

Numerous people from all over the Saughton, Sighthill, Stenhouse and Broomhouse are were spoken to during this activity, resulting in eight positive drug searches, where various drugs were recovered including cannabis, cocaine and valium tablets.

Officers also issued four recorded police warnings and reported 13 people aged between 16 & 58 years for various offences including threatening and abusive behaviour, possession of drugs, offensive weapons, breach of bail and a recall to prison.

Chief Inspector Helen Harrison, South West Area commander, said “Tackling antisocial behaviour, in particular behaviour involving youths, in the Saughton area of Edinburgh continues to be one of our local priorities.

“This partnership operation was the fouth we’ve carried out in the area and enabled us to provide additional patrols and an enhanced visible police presence in the area, along with giving us lots of opportunity to speak to local residents, businesses and youths.

“The results and feedback were extremely positive, but I do want to reassure the local community that we will continue to focus, along with our partners, on addressing these issues.”