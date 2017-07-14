5 taken to hospital after 6-vehicle crash on M8

Several people were rushed to hospital after a multi-vehicle pile up on the M8 this morning.

Five people were treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital following the crash which happened around 9am at junction 25A in Cardonald, Glasgow.

Six vehicles are believed to have been involved in the collision near Glasgow Airport and Braehead shopping centre.

Emergency services attended the scene and a section of the motorway was closed off.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 8.57am to attend a road traffic collision on the M8 near Cardonald.

“We dispatched four ambulances, a paramedic response unit and a manager to the scene.

“Five patients were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “A total of five appliances were sent to the scene involving around 30 firefighters.”