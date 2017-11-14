5 vehicle accident on A1 as accidents add to rush hour delays

Drivers are being urged to take care following a 5 vehicle accident on the A1, with a number of other accidents adding to congestion during the morning commute.

There are reporters of a vehicle accident between the Spot Roundabout and the Cement Works, with drivers being urged to take care on approach.

Low sun is thought to be a factor in the incident with the A1 Dunbar heading southbound being partially blocked

Police en-route to the incident.

Significant delays have been felt across the city due to a number of incidents on the roads with earlier delays on the Queensferry Crossing due to an incident.

There are also delays on Niddrie Mains with one lane closed after a man was hit by a car.