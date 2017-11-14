Search

5 vehicle accident on A1 as accidents add to rush hour delays

Drivers are being urged to approach with caution
Drivers are being urged to approach with caution

Drivers are being urged to take care following a 5 vehicle accident on the A1, with a number of other accidents adding to congestion during the morning commute.

There are reporters of a vehicle accident between the Spot Roundabout and the Cement Works, with drivers being urged to take care on approach.

Low sun is thought to be a factor in the incident with the A1 Dunbar heading southbound being partially blocked

Police en-route to the incident.

READ MORE: Man hit by car in Niddrie

Significant delays have been felt across the city due to a number of incidents on the roads with earlier delays on the Queensferry Crossing due to an incident.

There are also delays on Niddrie Mains with one lane closed after a man was hit by a car.