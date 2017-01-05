£500,000 Edinburgh Dungeon revamp adds new ‘smell’ effect

The Edinburgh Dungeon has undergone four months of serious construction of the site to accommodate a new show launching in February 2017.

Over £500,000 has been invested in construction that started in November 2016 to make way for the introduction of new state of the art special effects including a new script, new characters, new sound and smells.

Once construction is complete, the show will be part of a thrilling experience delivered by 11 live-actor shows, with 360-degree theatre sets, two heart-stopping rides including an underground boat ride and deadly drop ride.

Edward Evans, General Manager at The Edinburgh Dungeons, said: We are committed to The Edinburgh Dungeon as a site of the wider Merlin Entertainments PLC. The investment will also ensure we are creating new job opportunities and working with the wider community for the project.

“As part of our launch we’ll be working with local schools and businesses to ensure the stories of Scotland’s history lives on with the next generation.

“Each year we build on the success of the previous year and 2017 will be no exception, we are planning big things to further cement our place in the top list of attractions for locals as well as tourists in Edinburgh.”