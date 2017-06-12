60-year-old robbed in North Berwick

Police in the East Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a bag snatch in North Berwick.

The incident happened around 10am on Saturday June 10 in East Road.

A 60-year-old woman was walking in the area when a man approached from behind, pulled her handbag from her shoulder and jumped into a green coloured Citroen Berlingo van.

Local officers are now urging anyone who can assist with their ongoing enquiries to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, slim build, approximately 5ft 8ins, 25-35 years with light brown short hair. He was believed to be wearing a grey padded jacket, grey padded waistcoat and a long sleeved top underneath.

Detective Constable Ross Blair from Dalkeith CID said: “This incident left the victim very distressed, though, thankfully she was not injured.

“I’m appealing for anyone who was in East Road around 10am and saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police immediately.

“Similarly if anyone believes they have information that may assist the police with identifying the suspect should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1420 of 10th June 2017 or alternatively anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.