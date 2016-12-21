68-year-old charged after sexual assault of teenager on bus

A MAN has been charged following the sexual assault of a teenager on an East Lothian bus.

Police in East Lothian have arrested and charged a 68-year-old man following the sexual assault of a 17-year-old woman on a bus.

The assault occurred last Wednesday on the No.107 bus between Haddington and Dunbar. Picture: Contributed.

The incident took place on East Coast Buses’ No. 107 as it travelled between Haddington and Dunbar on Wednesday 14 December.

Chief Inspector Matt Paden, Area Commander for East Lothian, said:

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the public and the bus company for their support and assistance as we carried out our enquiries.

“All reports of sexual offences are treated with the utmost seriousness and I want to assure everyone that we will use all resources at our disposal to investigate these.”

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY