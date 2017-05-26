7 secret suntraps in Edinburgh

Whether you’re looking for a peaceful secret park or a lesser-known beer garden, these hidden spots are ideal for soaking up the sun in Edinburgh this summer.
• This article originally appeared on our sister title, i.
Whether you’re looking for a peaceful secret park or a lesser-known beer garden, these hidden spots are ideal for soaking up the sun in Edinburgh this summer.
• This article originally appeared on our sister title, i.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.