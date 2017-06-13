71st Edinburgh taxi trade outing gives kids a day to remember

The 71st annual Taxi Trade Childrens Outing has taken place in Edinburgh.

Every year, on the second Tuesday in June, Edinburgh’s taxi drivers donate their time and money to take children for a day out at the seaside.

Around a hundred children with special needs and life-limiting conditions were driven to the seaside by Edinburgh’s taxi drivers.

A fleet of decorared cabs travelled through the city before heading off to East Lothian with children and their families.

This year’s procession started at Edinburgh Zoo before heading through Princes Street and past the Scottish Parliament.

Taxis were decorated with a host of balloons and colourful designs, with the outing also embracing the long-standing tradition of firing water pistols and soaking passers-by.

The annual event offers children a day out to the seaside. Picture; Jon Savage

Along the route the fleet also stopped at Luca’s in Musselburgh, East Lothian, for ice cream before once again setting off along the coast.

The tradition has been a staple of the Capital ever since it began in 1947.

A huge congratulations to all those who took part in the Edinburgh Taxi Trade Children’s Outing.

Picture; Jon Savage