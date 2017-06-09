74-year-old man dies after being hit by lorry on Lanark Road

Police in Edinburgh have confirmed that a man who was injured in a road traffic collision on Lanark Road has died.
The collision happened around 2.50pm on Monday April 24 when a 74-year-old pedestrian was struck by an HGV.
READ MORE: Appeal launched after elderly man hit by lorry on Lanark Road
Alan Deas was taken to the Western General Hospital but sadly passed away on 5th June as a result of his injuries.
Sergeant Fraser Wood of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Alan’s family at this time who have asked that their privacy be respected.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Edinburgh Evening News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.