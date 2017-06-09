74-year-old man dies after being hit by lorry on Lanark Road

Police in Edinburgh have confirmed that a man who was injured in a road traffic collision on Lanark Road has died.

The collision happened around 2.50pm on Monday April 24 when a 74-year-old pedestrian was struck by an HGV.

Alan Deas was taken to the Western General Hospital but sadly passed away on 5th June as a result of his injuries.

Sergeant Fraser Wood of Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Alan’s family at this time who have asked that their privacy be respected.”