81-year-old man hit by car in Niddrie

Police are appealing for information after an 81-year-old was hit by a car on Niddrie Mains Road at the junction with Hay Drive.

An 81-year-old man was on foot when he was involved in a collision with a white Jaguar XF.

He has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to a head injury.

Inspector Roger Park from the Road Policing Unit at Fettes said: “As part of our ongoing inquiries, we are eager to speak with any motorists or members of the public who were on Niddrie Mains Road on Tuesday morning and saw what happened during this incident.

“In particular, we would like any drivers with dashboard cameras, which may have captured the collision taking place to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Road Policing Unit at Fettes via 101 and quote incident number 220 of the 14th November.