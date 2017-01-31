875 Lothian signatures in petition backing Donald Trump state visit

Following a petition against Donald Trump visiting the UK attracting over a million signatures, a separate petition backing a state visit has been launched.

Thousands have taken part in protests against Donald Trump. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

The petition, which has attracted over 105,000 signatures, calls for the US president to be granted a state visit as the UK is a country that respects and allows free speech.

The online petition, which has been launched on the UK government website states: “Donald Trump should be invited to make an official State Visit because he is the leader of a free world and U.K. is a country that supports free speech and does not believe that people that appose our point of view should be gagged.”

At 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for a debate in Parliament. The launch of the petition in support of the US leader comes a few days after an online petition against his visit attracted more than a million people.