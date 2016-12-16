9 arrested in connection of housebreaking in Midlothian

Police in Midlothian have arrested nine people as part of an ongoing operation to tackle house break-ins.

Suspects aged between 16 and 37 years old were charged with housebreaking following incidents in Dalkeith, Penicuik, Newtongrange and Roslin between December 5 and December 16.

Stolen items worth £5760 have been recovered and returned to it’s owners.

The suspects were arrested as part Operation Bistra, an initiative that began on December 5 to investigate numerous break-ins and to provide a visible police presence.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: “Tackling housebreaking and associated offences is a priority in the Lothians and Scottish Borders and Operation Bistra has been specifically launched to ensure we deter acquisitive crime around homes and businesses and bring offenders to justice.

“This is particularly important during the festive period when homes, sheds, garages and cars may be storing high-value gifts and other items so please make sure your properties and vehicles are appropriately secured with any valuables stored safely out of sight.

“We offer a range of really useful crime prevention advice on our website and this can be obtained by visiting www.scotland.police.uk or by visiting the Lock Down Crime in Midlothian site at WWW.MIDLOTHIAN.GOV.UK/LOCK-DOWN-CRIME

“I would also urge communities to be vigilant of suspicious activity around not only their own properties, but those of their family, friends and neighbours and report any concerns to police immediately on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”