90-year-old assaulted and robbed at his home in Pleasance

Police are appealing for information following a housebreaking that occurred in the Pleasance.

The incident happened between 10.30pm and 11pm on Wednesday, October 26, at an address in Oakfield Place.

A housebreaking took place which led to a 90-year-old man being confronted and assaulted by a male suspect within his home.

The elderly man sustained a minor facial injury, which was later treated at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 30 – 40. He was believed to have been wearing a hooded top.

The matter is now being investigated by police and the enquiry is being led by Edinburgh Division’s Community Investigation Unit.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant said: “This was an upsetting and violent attack on a vulnerable member on our community.

“We are conducting a number of enquiries in an effort to trace the trace the man responsible and we are appealing to the public for information.

“We would ask anyone who was in the Pleasance area of Edinburgh on the night of Wednesday, October 26, and saw anything suspicious to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The man has been discharged from the hospital.