A guide to some of the best firework displays in the Capital

The annual fireworks display at Meadowbank Stadium has been a staple of the Capital’s bonfire night offering for more than 30 years, but this weekend’s edition takes on extra significance being probably the last time the spectacular display will take place at the stadium under its current guise.

The historic arena, originally built to host the Commonwealth Games in 1970, will shut its doors next autumn as work gets under way on a £41 million replacement for the crumbling stadium expected to be completed in spring 2019.

An annual fireworks display has been held at the stadium every year since the mid-80s – after playing host to the infamous Commonwealth Games of 1986 – with this “sci-fi themed” edition set to be the last for a few years at least.

The dazzling show will be set to a medley of theme songs from some of the biggest science fiction franchises of all time, including the likes of Star Wars, Back to the Future and Star Trek, with prizes to be given out for those attending dressed as their favourite sci-fi characters.

As expected, tickets for teh event proved extremely popular, selling out with several days to spare.

However, if you’re worried that your bonfire night plans have just gone up in smoke, below are six of the best alternative fireworks celebrations from around the Capital which will be sure to make your weekend starts, or ends, with a bang.

Heriot’s Rugby Club, Goldenacre

Tonight. Gates open 6:30pm, show from 7pm. Tickets available online at www.sla-india.org, priced at £7.50 or at the gate.

The first of two extravaganza’s held by children’s charity Scottish Love in Action (SLA), this display merges a stunning fireworks show with traditional music and a costume parade by students at the Edinburgh College of Art, as well as a visually striking fire-eating show by the flamboyant Delighters Fire Circus.

Donations will also be taken on the gate to support SLA’s children’s projects in India.

Fisherrow Links, Musselburgh

Tomorrow from 7pm. Free entry.

Musselburgh offers a free alternative to some of the city’s more centralised displays, with the town’s bonfire night celebrations paid for by its common good fund, backed by local councillors.

The annual show is known for being a family friendly affair, usually being done and dusted by 8pm.

Those heading to the event are being urged to leave pets at home and arrive by public transport due to the limited parking available.

George V Park, Currie

Tomorrow from 7.15pm. Adult advance tickets £4, £5 on the night, kids go free.

Organised by the Currie, Balerno and District Round Table, this show was described as one of the best in the city last year and with long-term supporters Pyromancers back in charge of the fireworks, this year promises to be even better.

All proceeds from the CBDRT display go to local causes including Currie day care centre and Currie Star’s youth football programme.

North Berwick Harbour, North Berwick

Tomorrow from 7.30pm. Free; Donations welcome.

One of the oldest fireworks displays in East Lothian, this show, hosted by East Lothian Yacht Club and backed by the local community council, offers something a little different being held inside North Berwick harbour, with the boats floating below providing an interesting backdrop to the display.

The event operates a strict ban on anyone bringing their own fireworks or even sparklers with them, but otherwise is a fun, family friendly affair.

George Watson’s Rugby Club, Myreside

Sunday. Early show 4.30pm-5.15pm, late show 7pm-7.45pm. Tickets available online at www.sla-india.org, priced at £7.50 or at the gate.

SLA’s other show has been split into two to fit any timetable, with family-friendly events scheduled for late afternoon and early evening.

Like Friday’s show, it features the same eclectic blend of entertainment with a Bollywood dance show also planned for the Sunday displays. Proceeds from the Myreside event will also be donated to SLA’s overseas projects.

Anywhere you like

One of the advantages of living in Edinburgh is the vast number of bonfire night events available, though it comes with the downside of having to choose one.

However, there is also the option of joining several other residents on Calton Hill, Arthur’s Seat, Bruntsfield Links or any of the city’s other best known viewpoints to catch the best of the displays.