A71 in West Calder to reopen 2 weeks ahead of schedule

The A71 in West Calder will re-open with temporary traffic lights in place more than two weeks ahead of schedule following the reconstruction of the bridge over the railway in the town.

The structure, demolished over the weekend of 7/8 January, was reconstructed as part of a 16 week programme .

Network Rail has announced that the road will open 15 days earlier than planned on April 10 2017.

The bridge will continue to be worked upon before traffic lights are removed and the A71 is fully reopened by 16 May.

The bridge demolition was part of wider work on the Shotts line ahead of the electrification of the route by 2019 as part of a Scottish Government investment which is being delivered by Network Rail Infrastructure Projects.

Mak Kader, Network Rail’s programme manager for the Shotts Line Electrification, said: “We are delighted that the work in West Calder has gone so well.

“Our primary concern throughout this time has been the impact of the road closure on the local community and it is very welcome news that the road is re-opening ahead of schedule.

“Given the location, this project was always a huge logistical challenge but with the scale and complexity of what has been delivered it is credit to the Network Rail project team and contractor Bam Nuttall for expediting works. While the road re-opening early is excellent news, we will maintain our focus until work is complete and the road fully re-opens

“We understand the impact that the unavoidable closure of the A71 had for road users, businesses in the town, and those communities adjacent to the diversion route, however, this has proven to be the best way to minimise disruption for the community.

“We thank everyone inconvenienced by this work for their patience and cooperation.”