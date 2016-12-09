Air Ambulance at scene as A1 ‘closed in both directions’ due to accident

Motorists are being urged by police to avoid travelling on the A1 following a “serious” road traffic collision.
The route has been closed in both directions after two vehicles collided on the northbound carriageway around 7.50am.
The incident took place around half a mile north of Dunbar.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland and ambulance crews are currently in attendance.
An air ambulance has also been called.
A diversion has been put in place, however, no indication has been given for when the route will reopen.
