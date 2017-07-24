Airshow organiser confirms “no refunds”

Organisers of Scotland’s National Airshow at East Fortune Airfield have confirmed aviation fans disappointed by the lack of airborne displays at Saturday’s show, will not receive a refund.

Major attractions grounded due to the severe weather included the Red Arrows display team and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Organisers of the annual show, National Museums Scotland, said the terms and conditions state that refunds are only made if the event is cancelled.

A spokeswoman said: “As the event was not cancelled, National Museums Scotland will not be offering refunds.

“Anyone who feels they did not get value for money from the event is invited to write in to us. Details about how to do this are on our website.”

But tempers continued to soar in response as airshow goers pointed out ground displays are usually availbale at half the price – £12 for an adult as opposed to the £22 airshow entry.

But National Museums Scotland refused to budge on offering full or partial refunds stating the situation was “outwith our control” and maintained that a full programme of events on the ground still took place.

“Due to unexpectedly severe weather on Saturday, the flight programme at Scotland’s National Airshow was severely disrupted.

“We apologise sincerely for the disappointment caused to our visitors as a result of this situation, which was outwith our control. “As well as the flying displays, airshow tickets include a full programme of events on the ground and entry to the National Museum of Flight with five indoor exhibition spaces including Scotland’s Concorde and two recently redeveloped historic hangars.

“All activities on the ground carried on as usual.”