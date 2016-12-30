Alcohol-free pop up bar to open in Edinburgh

It is the perfect tonic for those looking to cut back on booze this January – a bar without alcohol.

DRY, Edinburgh’s first alcohol-free pop-up bar, will launch on 17 January 2017 at 15 North West Circus Place, Stockbridge. DRY’s founder Jamie Walker is a recovering alcoholic who set up DRY with his childhood friend, Tertia Bailey, in response to a trend for non- alcoholic beverages among increasingly health conscious millennials.

Recent research by brewing giant ABInbev found that 41% of young people are pursuing a healthier lifestyle by actively cutting down on alcohol. Jamie has been dry for 12 years but found he had nowhere to go in the evening that doesn’t revolve around alcohol.

The philosophy behind DRY is that it is possible to go outand have a grown-up fun evening in an alcohol-free environment. “We don’t want to create a virtuous, hair-shirt experience; but rather a relaxed vibe where you can meet friends and share delicious food, drink and good conversation” says Tertia Bailey.

There will be plenty of entertainment and events throughout the duration of the DRY pop- up with cooking demos, talks, bands, quiz nights, table-tennis league, darts and boardgames. DRY is also teaming up with local pop-up food stalls who will showcase a selection of gastronomic delights.

DRY will be offering up mocktails, alcohol-free wine and craft beers from 17 January until 28 February 2017 coinciding with Dry January New Year’s resolutions.