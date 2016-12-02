Aldi to reopen in Musselburgh

Aldi will re-open the doors to its Musselburgh store following a refurbishment and significant extension on Thursday December 8 at 8.00am, with a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by Aldi Store Manager, Vikki Turner and representatives from Campie Primary School.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

The store, located on Newhailes Road, has been expanded from 760 sqm to 960 sqm as a result of increased customer demand in the town.

Aldi Musselburgh will continue to offer customers over 1,500 product lines including fresh produce at everyday low prices and a wide range of weekly ‘Specialbuys’ as well as a host of reduced opening week reduced ‘Specialbuys’

Aldi Store Manager, Vikki Turner said: “We’d like to thank members of the local community for their patience while we have been working to extend and improve our store. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers back into the store and hope they take advantage of our great opening week deals.”