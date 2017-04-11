All Saints and Wheatus to headline Edinburgh festival

Edinburgh is set to welcome All Saints and Wheatus as part of one of the largest music festivals in Scotland in 2017.

Wheatus will perform at the event. Contributed

Springfest will run over a two day period on from May 27 during the bank holiday weekend at The Corn Exchange.

Multi-platinum selling girl group All Saints will headline the festival on Sunday night fresh off their tour with Take That.

Other confirmed artists include Sister Sledge as well as AC/DC legend and Rock Hall of Famer Phil Rudd with his band from New Zealand

We Are Family. SIster Sledge will be attending. Picture; contributed

Jack Jones, Wheatus, Reverend & The Makers & DJ Sammy will also feature in the festival as well as a host of new emerging talent such as We Used To Make Things, Lia Rox and Corvus

Ticket prices are as follows

£39 Saturday or Sunday single ticket for ages 16 plus

£30 Saturday or Sunday single ticket for ages 14 and 15 (adult must be present on day of event)

£74 Weekend Ticket (Saturday & Sunday) for ages 16 plus

£56 Weekend Ticket (Saturday & Sunday) for ages 14 and 15