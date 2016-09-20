Alleged rape at bus stop in city centre

A woman has allegedly been raped at a bus stop on Lothian Road.

The incident took place in the early hours of this morning, near the road’s junction with Princes Street.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a report of a serious sexual assault, which occurred during the early hours of Tuesday in the Lothian Road area of the city.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing and anyone with information that can assist officers with their investigation is asked to come forward.”

