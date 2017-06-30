Amazon Prime Day: When is it and what are the best deals?

Amazon has announced the day for its annual one-day sale, know as Prime Day

The date, which is being tipped to potentially be a rival Black Friday, will be held for a third year on July 11.

To avoid customers being ‘locked out’ of deals Amazon is holding the sale over 30 hours, from 6pm on July 10.

Only customers that are Prime Members, which offers one day delivery, can benefit from offers on Prime Day.

Last year, there was a host of offers every 10 minutes.

Amazon Prime offers not only one day delivery but a host of other content for users such as Amazon Music and Amazon Video, at the cost of £79 per annum.

The company is currently offering a free one-month trial for users with the opportunity to purchase Prime for a discounted price of £59 until July 3.

Like many sales on Amazon, such as Black Friday, there are two types of deals: all day sales and sales that are only active at a particular time, and are limited in stock.

Amazon users can avoid missing out on deals by adding items to a watch list ahead of time and activate notifications on the Amazon smartphone app when they go live.

Amazon has not yet announced a list of opening deals.