Ambulance taking patient to hospital in road collision

An ambulance transporting a patient to hospital has been involved in a road traffic collision.

Police received reports of the incident which took place on Dalkeith Road around 3.10pm this afternoon.

It is understood there were no injuries.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We are aware of an incident involving one of our vehicles on Dalkeith Road in Edinburgh at 3.08pm.

“The vehicle was not travelling as an emergency response and neither the patient nor the crew were injured.

“Patient care was uncompromised and a back up resource arrived five minutes later to safely tansfer the patient, a male in his fifties, to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”