Anger after ‘callous’ thieves steal 60 primary school iPads

DOZENS of iPads used by pupils have been swiped after “callous” thieves broke into a primary school on three separate occasions.

The raids at Canal View Primary School in Wester Hailes left five classrooms out of action and several smashed windows in need of repair.

A police investigation has now been launched into the incidents, which happened overnight between May 1 and 2 and then again – twice –between May 22 and 23.

Parents and staff were greeted by the latest damage after they arrived at school on Tuesday morning.

Kerry Livingstone, whose seven-year-old son Fletcher is a P3 pupil at the school, said she was horrified by what had happened.

She said: “They have taken 60 iPads and have smashed at least five classrooms – I think they just chucked everything about.

“I was disgusted that someone would do that to a primary school. It’s not the parents or staff who are suffering, it’s the kids who use the iPads.

“My son has been using it since P2 – he’s not very happy, he’s a bit confused.

“I think they have had a smashed window before but nothing to this extent where they have stolen stuff.”

Parents are now hoping to raise at least £5000 in an effort to replace the stolen equipment, with a cake sale and raffle due to be held at the school on May 31.

Ms Livingstone added: “A lot of [parents] have got behind us to help and people from outside the school have been donating money on our website to help us.”

It comes just two years after a gang of teenagers went on a wrecking spree at the school, smashing a total of 17 windows.

Headteacher Ann Moore said she wanted to thank all of the school community for pulling together after what she described as a “difficult” period.

She said: “These break-ins were extremely upsetting for the whole school community and we very much hope the police manage to catch those responsible.

“Although this has been a difficult time, we’re hugely grateful for the fantastic response we’ve had from parents, who’ve given up their time to come and help clear up the damage. Stealing from a primary school is such a callous thing to do but the way everyone’s pulled together shows just how strong our school community is.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating three break-ins at a primary school in the West of the city.

“Sometime overnight between Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2, entry was forced to Canal View Primary School and some computer equipment was stolen from within.

“Officers are also conducting inquiries into two further break-ins, which took place at the premises between Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23 and are liaising with staff to establish if any items have been stolen.

“Anyone with any information in relation to any of these incidents is asked to contact police immediately.”

To donate, visit gofundme.com/rq3mcv-funding-for-canal-view-stolen-ipads.

