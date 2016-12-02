Antoine Maury family informed after body found in Duddingston Loch

Police have confirmed that a body has been recovered from Duddingston Loch.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh can confirm that a body has been recovered from Duddingston Loch.”

“The discovery was reported to police around 10.30am on Friday, December 2.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the man’s identity.

“The family of Antoine Maury have been informed of this development.”

Emergency service divers entered the water at approximately 11.20. Holyrood Park Rangers were also on the scene.

The Duddingston Village area of Holyrood Park was the last known sighting of 21-year-old, Antoine Maury, on October 24.