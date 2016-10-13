Appeal after dog found dumped in pillowcase in Dunbar

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a dog was dumped in a pillowcase on the Whitesands Bay beach in Dunbar.

The dog was put down after being discovered by the SSPCA. Picture; contributed

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was called by the police for assistance on Tuesday October 4 after a member of the public discovered the abandoned dog.

Due to a severe health issue, sadly the dog had to be put to sleep under veterinary advice to end her suffering.

Inspector Steph McCrossan said, “This poor dog was found near the Barns Ness Lighthouse.

“We couldn’t be sure how long she was left there for but we think it was at least a couple of days.

“She was very weak and sadly, she did not last the night.

“The elderly terrier was microchipped to the East Lothian area however, the chip details are out of date so we are unable to trace who she recently belonged to.

“To abandon an animal in this way is unbelievably cruel and callous and we want to find the person responsible.

“We’re asking anyone with information to contact us urgently on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.