Appeal after motorbikes stolen from Ravelston house

Police are appealing for witnesses after a housebreaking in Ravelston in which four motorbikes were stolen.

The incident happened between 11pm on Tuesday 22 August and midday on Wednesday 23 August at a property on Ravelston Dykes Road.

During this time four bikes were stolen from a garage.

One of the bikes was later recovered but three are still missing, with their total value estimated at around £20,000.

The missing bikes are a KTM 300 EXC in blue and white with red stripe, an Electric Motion Trials Bike in white with green and black markings, and a red and white Oset 16 Children’s Electric bike.

Anyone who can assist police with their investigation is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Keith Taylor of Corstorphine CIU said: “The motorcycles stolen are extremely rare and of great value to the owners.

“Those responsible caused damage to the building as they forced entry and we’re eager to trace the suspects as soon as possible, as well as ensuring the bikes are returned to their owners.

“We would request that anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the Ravelston Dykes Road area in the early hours of Wednesday morning or who has seen these bikes, gets in touch to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 1596 of 23 August, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.