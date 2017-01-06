Appeal after pensioner struck by taxi in Princes Street

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after an elderly woman was trapped under a taxi on Princes Street during lunch-time traffic.

The 71-year-old pedestrian is being treated for serious injuries following the collision at the east end of Princes Street close to Waverley steps at 12.15pm yesterday.

The road was closed for around two hours as police and firefighters attended to help the woman.

Sergeant Iain Blain, of Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a woman with serious injuries and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it.

“We are still trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and I would ask anyone who was at the east end of Princes Street yesterday around noon who can assist us with our inquiries to please get in touch.

“In addition, anyone with any other information relevant to this investigation is asked to call us on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”