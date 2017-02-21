Appeal following West Lothian break in

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses after a housebreaking at an address in Joseph Cumming Gardens, Broxburn.

The incident occurred between 6.15pm and 7.15pm on the evening of Sunday February 19.

The suspects for this incident are believed to have arrived in a white Audi hatchback car, which they parked at the dead end of Holmes Road and between Badger Park and Joseph Cumming Gardens.

Those involved were disturbed when the householder returned home. They made their escape in the white car.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen the white hatchback car or anyone acting in a suspicious manner, to please get in touch.

Constable Julias Nyamakanga of the Community Investigation Unit at Bathgate said: “There may have been a number of dog walkers who walked past the white car when it was parked and we are keen to hear from them.

“Additionally anyone who has seen this car in Holmes Road is asked to come forward.”