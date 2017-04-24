Appeal launched after elderly man hit by lorry on Lanark Road

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving an HGV and an elderly pedestrian in the south of the city.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Police were called to reports of a road traffic accident shortly before 3pm yesterday afternoon.

The accident involved a 74-year-old and an HGV with the pedestrian being rushed to hospital.

The collision occurred at the junction with Baberton Crescent at around 2.45pm on Monday April 24.

As a result of the incident the road was closed for just under five hours.

The scene on Lanark Road. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou from the Road Policing Unit at Fettes said: “We believe that there was a number of people in the area at the time and we’re appealing for them to get in touch with us.

“Likewise, I would urge anyone who was on Lanark Road or near Baberton Crescent yesterday morning, and may have witnesses the accident, to contact us immediately.”