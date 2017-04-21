Appeal launched to rehome webbed toed cat

An appeal has been launched to rehome a cat with webbed toes.

Could you find a home for Deandra.

Two-year-old Deandra was dumped and left to fend for herself at the bottom of a garden in Yorkshire.

The black moggy was turned out of her home along with two other cats when their owner moved house and the trio were left for weeks before they were found.

Since being rescued by the RSPCA, Deandra has been held at the Manchester and Salford Branch for the last six weeks

Branch manager Susie Hughes said: “We were called about Deandra and her two friends after the owner moved away and the people that remained in the property booted them out.

They had apparently been living in the bottom of a garden for weeks.”

“All three of them came to us. Deandra and her two companions were a little dishevelled when they were collected but after living outside for several weeks it’s hardly any surprise.

“After a few weeks of TLC they are unrecognisable from before. Deandra has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped so is all ready to go to a loving new home!”

Deandra also has a genetic condition which means her toe pads have split but this doesn’t cause her any pain and she can get on with life as normal.

Susie added: “Rather than having individual toe pads she has two split pads which look more like bird feet than cat paws but it doesn’t cause her any harm.

“Once you’ve introduced yourself to her with a chin rub and an ear tickle she’ll soon start nuzzling into your hand and toppling herself over trying to get close to you. It’s easy to keep Deandra happy, a fleece or blanket in a cosy corner and a cuddle every now again will see her right. “She will make such a warm companion.”

As a slightly timid cat, she would be suitable living with a couple, or a family with older children.

She has also lived with other cats before so would be happy making more feline friends.

If you would like to rehome lovely Deandra contact the branch on 0300 123 0711.

For more information visit www.rspca.org.uk/give