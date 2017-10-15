Appeal to find missing Edinburgh dog who was chased by a fox

An appeal has been out to track down a missing Lhasa Apso dog - who may be in need of her medication.

Lola went missing on Thursday October 5 from her garden in the Chesser area of Edinburgh after she was chased by a fox.

Lorraine Landles said: “As she has not been seen at akk we are becoming increasingly concerned for her safety as she may well be frightened, confused, hungry or just with someone who has taken her away.

“As you can imagine we are all heartbroken as she is a major part of all our family’s lives.

“My daughter and her family are doing everything in their power to bring this to the attention of everyone and have posted on Facebook and social media and have over two thousand shares from wonderful people who have taken Lola to their hearts.

Lola has a collar on and is micro-chipped. She has a full pedigree, is a champagne/white five year old but looks younger.

Lorraine added: “We are totally devastated that she hasn’t been seen since and just pray someone sees her soon.”

Please contact Police Scotland 101 if you have any information