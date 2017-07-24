Appeal to trace Essex man missing since Edinburgh stag party

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing in the Cowgate area.

Adam Smith, aged 37 from Essex, was last seen at The Three Sisters around 12.45am on Saturday 22 July.

Adam was visiting for a weekend with friends and did not return to his accommodation in Gilmore Place.

Adam is described as white, 6ft 2-3ins tall, with short blonde hair that is normally slicked back. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved burgundy shirt and light blue jeans.

Sergeant Mark Barry of Howdenhall Police Station said: “This behaviour is out of character for Adam and we’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We’d urge anyone who may have seen Adam since this time, or has any information on his whereabouts, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1371 of 22 July.